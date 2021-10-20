LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a 1971 homicide near Kingman.
On Jan. 23, 1971, authorities said the unidentified victim was found in the desert near a dirt road 2.2 miles east of U.S. 93 and Hackberry Road.
The location is about two hours southeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
The victims was found in a white cotton sack tied at the top with white cotton rope. The sack was loosely woven sack with the words “Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co.,” printed in green.
The woman was described as about 40 years old, 5'4" tall, between 125 and 140 lbs. with curly brown hair. She was in a size 14 long-sleeve blouse, black long-sleeve cardigan sweater and size 12 burnt orange stretch pants with a tab inside labeled “Symphony, It’s what’s happening." She was in a pair of black leather, ankle high boots and bobby sox, possibly white at one time, according to police.
She was not found with any jewelery.
MCSO sent the above sketch provided by the Museum of Northern Arizona that was based on her skull features.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MCSO SIU at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or the toll free number at 1- 800-522-4312 and reference DR# 71-0383.
