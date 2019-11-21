The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Justice Christine Bowers was last seen at her residence in Topock, Arizona on Monday and allegedly left in the middle of the night, according to a news release.
Bowers is 5'2 and approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police say she may be traveling with her boyfriend, Joseph Gonzales.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justice Bowers is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.
