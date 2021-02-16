LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mohave County detectives have identified human remans found in 2019 as belonging to Nancy Hartz, a reported missing person from July 2015.
On Friday, the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office released autopsy and forensic anthropology reports determining Hartz' cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death a homicide.
Remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for scientific examination. On Dec. 15, 2020, the remains were positively identified as belonging to Hartz.
Hartz was reported missing on July 28, 2015 by family members, and was last reported to be seen with a male subject from Lake Havasu City.
Mohave County detectives say that the male subject was Robert Lawson Carnochan, who had been using multiple aliases. Carnochan was arrested on April 13, 2016, for charges unrelated to the death of Hartz, sentenced to 16 years in Arizona prisons and died in Sept. 2020 while still incarcerated.
Carnochan was the main suspect in Hartz' disappearance, but there was insufficient evidence to connect him to her death without first locating her body, police say.
Carnochan is also the suspect in the missing person cases of Neva Jane Lindley and Nerna Clayton, who have not been located.
