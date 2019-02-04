LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Mohave County Adult Detention Facility inmate was back in custody Monday following a brief escape earlier in the day.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office dispatch was advised an inmate had escaped from the Mohave County Superior Courthouse.
As Kasey Allen Long, 41, of Kingman, Arizona, was supposed to appear in court on armed robbery charges. As he was unloaded from a jail transport van, he maneuvered away from officers and began running north, away from the courthouse, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Mohave County sheriff's deputies, detectives and command staff, as well as the Kingman Police Department, responded to the area. A perimeter was formed, and area schools were placed on lockdown, the release said.
About 2 p.m. Long was spotted in a culvert in a wash. Verbal commends were given for Long to exit the culvert, which he did. He was placed in custody and returned to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
“This suspect pretended to have a leg injury and was not placed in leg shackles," Sheriff Doug Schuster said. "This is a procedural error and it will be addressed to ensure it does not happen in the future. I am pleased that no one was injured and the suspect was captured quickly. The area was saturated with officers almost immediately which allowed for a tight perimeter. Lee Williams High School was locked down during this incident, and I was pleased with the overall communication between agencies.”
