MOHAVE COUNTY -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has a new team member - K9 Officer Grimm.
K9 Grimm began training with Deputy Shawn McCleary May 30 at Adlerhorst Police Dog Handler School.
Graduating on Aug. 23 with certifications in patrol and narcotics, K9 Grimm and his handler will be assigned to the Lake Havasu area.
McCleary has bee with the sheriff's office for 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.