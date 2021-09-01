LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kingman police arrested a Mohave County Sherriff's deputy on Tuesday for allegations of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew Jacob Sundberg, 22, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the allegations and Kingman police's investigation.
The Mohave County Sherriff's Office said the initial allegations came to the sheriff's office and were then sent to Kingman Police Department.
"The investigation revealed that the incident occurred at a home in the 3000 block of Van Marter Ct. during a party held on June 30th. Investigators learned that both Sundberg and the victim had consumed alcohol and were intoxicated. The victim, who is a 15-year-old female, is associated with Sundberg through mutual friends," the department said in a release.
Sundberg reportedly admitted to the sexual contact, according to authorities.
Sundberg was hired as a detention officer in January 2018 and was promoted to deputy in January 2020, according to MCSO.
