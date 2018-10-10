MOHAVE COUNTY, ARIZ. (FOX5) -- Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies announced they were searching for three men involved with the theft of an ATM.
According to a press release, the three men stole the ATM from a business on the 5400 block of Highway 95, about 20 minutes south of Laughlin.
The suspects were seen on video in motorcycle helmets at the time of the incident. Police said the men used an ATV to "pull the doors of the business open," before loading the ATM in the back of the ATV.
The ATV was described as red and black, possibly a Polaris Razor four-door.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-768-7071 extension 224 and speak to Sergeant Nyquist.
