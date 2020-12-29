LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevadans can access dental care, mammograms and other health services via mobile clinics scheduled to stop in various locations throughout the valley in December and January.
Nevada Health Centers' fleet were out on Monday and Tuesday providing low-cost care to patients. The nonprofit has three mobile clinics that will continue throughout January.
DENTAL CARE FOR AGES 21 AND UNDER
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides dental care to children up to age 21. Call 1-800-787-2568 to make an appointment.
Locations this week:
Wednesday
December 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WIC Cambridge, 3900 Cambridge Street
Thursday
December 31, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WIC Gowan, 3650 N. Rancho Dr.
To view the January 2021 schedule for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, visit Nevada Health Centers' website.
MAMMOGRAMS
The Mammovan provides yearly screenings for women 40 and older. Call 877-581-6266 for an appointment.
Locations this week:
Wednesday
December 30, 7:40 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive
To view the January 2021 schedule for the Mammovan, visit Nevada Health Centers' website.
HEALTH CARE FOR INFANTS AND AT-RISK AND HOMELESS YOUTH
The Nevada Children’s Health Project provides care to infants and youth 21 and younger, focusing on at-risk and homeless youth. Call 1.800.787.2568 to make an appointment.
Locations this week:
Wednesday
December 30, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bossa Nova Apartments, 3940 Algoquin Dr.
Thursday
December 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WIC Tropicana, 5486 Boulder Hwy
Additional dates for the Nevada Children's Health Project will be available at the Nevada Health Centers' website.
