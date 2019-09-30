LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From an event examining Billy Wilkerson's original vision for the Flamingo Hotel before Bugsy Siegel to a presentation on the history of Las Vegas in celebration of Nevada Day, the Mob Museum in downtown has announced its roster of public events taking place in October.
All events require registration, which can be completed online by visiting the Mob Museum's website.
The museum has provided a description of each event taking place in October below:
The Purple Gang: The Violent Underworld of Prohibition-Era Detroit
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
- Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: In the Oscar B. Goodman Room on the third floor.
- Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission.
- Description: Paul Kavieff, a renowned organized crime historian specializing in Detroit’s Purple Gang, will discuss this menace that employed murder and corruption to control bootlegging and other criminal rackets in the Motor City and beyond.
Russia’s Super Mafia: Organized Crime in the Former Soviet Union
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Organized Crime Today Exhibit on the first floor at The Mob Museum.
- Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission.
- Description: Mark Galeotti, one of the foremost experts on Russian mafia, will explain who the Mob bosses are, what criminal rackets they control and their relationship to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The event will be presented in a videoconference format.
Before Bugsy: Billy Wilkerson’s Original Vision for the Flamingo Hotel
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Time:7 p.m.
- Location: Historic Courtroom on the second floor.
- Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission.
- Description: W.R. Wilkerson, III, will discuss the life of his father, Billy Wilkerson, the original builder of the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. Wilkerson will sign copies of his book, “Hollywood Godfather,” which delves into his father’s life, including launching The Hollywood Reporter newspaper, operating high-class Hollywood nightclubs and restaurants, and starting the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, only to be pushed out by Bugsy Siegel.
Joe Batters: The Brutal Reign of Chicago Outfit Boss Tony Accardo
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: In the Oscar B. Goodman Room on the third floor.
- Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission.
- Description: Neil Gordon will tell the story of Chicago Outfit boss Tony Accardo, also known as “Joe Batters,” who got his start under Al Capone and eventually became the notorious crime syndicate’s boss for several decades. Gordon draws connections between Accardo and Las Vegas, providing insights into Accardo’s brutal history of retribution and his ultimate downfall.
Community Safety Forum: Sexual Assault Prevention
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: In the Historic Courtroom on the second floor.
- Cost: Free, including free Museum admission after the program, thanks to sponsorship provided by NV Energy. The Mob Museum will provide live streaming of the presentations online.
- Description: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will lead a program on sexual assault prevention and self-defense tips. This program will be offered first in English then in Spanish.
The History of Las Vegas: Celebrating Our Past on Nevada Day
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: Two sessions at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Location: In the Oscar B. Goodman Room on the third floor.
- Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission.
- Description: In celebration of Nevada Day, veteran historian and native Las Vegan Stan Paher will give a presentation on the city. Paher, author of “Las Vegas As It Began, As It Grew”, will present images depicting the Las Vegas Valley through the years. The public program will cover Las Vegas’ Mormon beginnings in the mid-1850s as a ranching settlement headed by O.D. Gass and Helen Stewart to the eras of railroad building, Hoover Dam construction and atomic testing. Paher will be available for a book signing following each presentation.
