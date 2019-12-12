LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Haven't made your New Year's Eve plans yet? You can celebrate a return to the '20s and sip some Giggle Water at an underground speakeasy in downtown Las Vegas.
The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum is welcoming back the '20s with a New Year's Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
As part of the festivities, guests will ring in 2020 in 1920s Prohibition-era style with handcrafted cocktails and delectable food specials. The venue will also have live jazz, according to a news release.
VIP open bar tickets are $75 per person. To purchase, email info@themobmuseum.com.
