You will soon be able to purchase the Mob Museum's house-distilled, corn-mash original Moonshine at stores across the Las Vegas Valley.
The Museum announced on Thursday that Lee's Discount Liquor will begin selling the Moonshine in both 750-mL and 50-mL quantities at all 19 of its stores on Oct. 18.
The Mob Museum's Moonshine is distilled in-house at The Underground.
Since opening in April 2018, more than 1,000 gallons of Moonshine have been distilled in The Underground.
“Lee’s Discount Liquor, an icon of Las Vegas, as is The Mob Museum, is excited to partner with the Museum by now offering Moonshine to our Las Vegas and tourist clients. We are excited for the opportunity to help promote Las Vegas and its history,” said Kenny Lee president of Lee’s Discount Liquor.
Other retailers, bars and restaurants will be announced soon, the Mob Museum said in a news release.
