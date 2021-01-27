LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is celebrating its fourth anniversary by offering Nevada locals free admission.
According to the museum, on Sunday, Feb. 14, Nevada residents can enjoy a free day at the museum while non-Nevada residents can take advantage of buy one, get one tickets.
Nevada residents must present valid ID to claim the free offer, the museum notes.
The museum reminds that the facility will likely be busy throughout the day and there may be a wait time outside until you can enter.
Starting at 9 a.m., according to the Mob Museum, a check-in table for locals will be set up on the front steps where guests can present their IDs before entering. Each family member must be present to receive a wristband (one person cannot collect wristbands for the entire group).
Non-locals may enter through the doors and proceed to the box office.
Presentations of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Tommy guns will also take place on Feb. 13 for those who choose not to come on Sunday.
The Mob Museum first opened its door in downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 14, 2012.
Visit the Mob Museum's website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.