LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum is celebrating its eighth anniversary — and Valentine's Day — with free admission for Nevada residents.
On Friday, Feb. 14, Nevada residents with valid ID can enjoy free admission to the Mob Museum. Non-residents can take advantage of buy one, get one admission.
As part of its eighth anniversary celebrations, the museum will have two exhibits: a car show featuring Prohibition-era vehicles and a display of crime scene evidence from the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago in 1929.
The Mob Museum will also host live jazz and food and drink specials in The Underground speakeasy.
