The Mob Museum is celebrating Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents.
On Nov. 15, Nevada residents with valid ID can take advantage of free admission to the museum in honor of the Kefauver Committee hearing that took place in the building’s courtroom on that date in 1950.
Non-residents can enjoy buy-one-get-one admission, the Mob Museum said.
On November 15, The Mob Museum celebrates Kefauver Day in honor of the Kefauver Committee hearing that took place in our building's courtroom on that date in 1950. The Museum is free for Nevada residents & buy-one-get-one for non-residents thanks to Zappos' generous support. pic.twitter.com/j6yhYaubPd— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) October 20, 2019
According to the Mob Museum, "The Las Vegas Kefauver hearing – one of 27 held nationwide in 14 cities – commemorates a pivotal time in the national fight against organized crime as well as events that influenced the development of Las Vegas. Well-known Las Vegas residents who testified included Moe Sedway, manager of the Flamingo Hotel; Wilbur Clark, front man for the Desert Inn; and Clifford Jones, Nevada’s then lieutenant governor."
