LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade will be held on the downtown Fourth Street parade route on Monday.
Closures begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Roads will reopen at 4 p.m., according to the city of Las Vegas.
Major closures include Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between.
