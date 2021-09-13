LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a body found south of the valley on Saturday.
About 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police were called by a hiker who found a woman dead in a desert area near Sloan.
Officers said the body had signs of foul play and called homicide detectives, police said in a media statement on Monday.
The woman was reported missing to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the day before her body was found. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Suspect information was not immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.
