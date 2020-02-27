LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking the public's help finding two missing teenagers who might be in Las Vegas.
According to the agency, Asia Loomer-James, 16, and her boyfriend, Larry Cooke, 15, were last seen on Feb. 18 in Cedar City, Utah.
The teens are believed to be traveling together and may be with a woman in a 2003 red Honda Accord with blue tape on it, according to a news release.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2955.
