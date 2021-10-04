LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite a return to in-person learning, a North Las Vegas elementary school told FOX5 that several of their students are still missing and unaccounted for, and it's this very same issue that Clark County officials are working to address.
Through The Harbor locations, the Clark County Department of Juvenile Justice Services launched a program during the pandemic called the Truancy Prevention Outreach Program, or TPOP.
"Families still are experiencing some of the same barriers they did last school year," said Cheryl Wright, assistant director of the department.
Tate Elementary's principal Sarah Popek said she saw 33 fewer students this year than they were expecting, and 15 of those students remain completely unaccounted for, despite their door-knocking efforts to find them.
"I think it's happening more now than it used to in the past," Tate said.
Popek said the problem wasn't nearly as bad last year during distance learning and during the eviction bans. "Families were not being evicted and they were able to stay in their homes."
But Wright said she thinks it is more than just a housing issue.
"While housing is a barrier, there's also many other barriers that families are facing," Wright said. "Mental health has been huge. What COVID has done to families, the stress it's created within the family system."
That is why TPOP has what they call "community navigators" who go out and find the students and help them based on referrals from Clark County School District.
"To see if we can get their buy-in, and to really further explain things in person to see if they have any questions," Wright said. "They're not licensed therapists, but they're able to sit down and talk to the family and it's really being open, and listening and understanding. Sometimes families have had some bad experiences with providers or systems and we really want to understand what those are so we don't repeat those."
The navigators ask what they need and connect them to free or low-cost services for mentorship, mental health counseling and more. They even offer them free clothing from their Harbor Boutique or provide them food from their pantry.
Wright said the fact that these students are missing could be the product of the tough times we are in.
"If you think about some families being in crisis, and they don't know where they're gonna sleep one night, maybe attending school that day isn't the biggest concern they have," Wright said.
The issue is nationwide, as well.
During the pandemic shutdown, an attendance crisis caused an estimated 3 million children across the U.S. to go missing, meaning school office staff were unable to account for the whereabouts of students formerly enrolled.
"One of the things we did from the students we saw last year in the program, we did follow up with them over the summer to make sure they were re-enrolled this year," Wright said.
To learn more about free services to support the family, The Harbor and TPOP are hosting a resource fair on Saturday at their location on 2000 East Flamingo Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, call TPOP at (702) 455-7911.
