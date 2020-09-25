HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a homicide after a missing 43-year-old woman was found deceased inside a car on Thursday night.
Police were dispatched at 11 p.m. to the area of McCormick Road and East Galleria Drive to assist with locating the missing woman. Officers found the woman deceased inside a vehicle in the area.
The name of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin. The homicide investigation remains open and is the seventh homicide for the city of Henderson in 2020.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
(1) comment
Going to break all the criminal records this year,in Las Vegas! Sizelscum & his buddy sheriff Lombardo,deserve credit!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.