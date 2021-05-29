UPDATE (2 p.m.) -- The missing person alert issued for 11-year-old Eden Montes and his biological father on Saturday morning has been canceled and marked as "located."
Las Vegas police have not yet released any updates in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they identified an 8-year-old boy found dead near a trailhead west of the valley on Friday morning and issued a missing person alert for the boy's brother.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said a mother saw the sketch of the boy released Friday, and identified the boy as her 8-year-old son. The Clark County coroner showed the mother photos of the boy, and made a positive identification.
Police then learned that Jose Montes-Herrera, a 37-year-old Las Vegas resident and the father of both boys, had picked them up from their homes Thursday evening, Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Montes-Herrera was last seen driving a white 2015 GMC pickup with a Nevada Las Vegas commemorative license plate LVUOOX.
Police earlier said the boy was “the victim of an obvious homicide” but did not release information about how he was killed.
“We are doing everything that we can to locate the 11-year-old child, Eden Montes, and we want to locate him alive,” Spencer said.
Spencer said the situation was not a parental kidnapping. Montes-Herrera “is the biological father of both children and it is not uncommon for him to take both children for weekends,” Spencer said.
There were no “alarming details” when Montes-Herrera picked up the 8-year-old boy, Spencer said, declining to elaborate.
While police on Friday were still trying to identify the 8-year-old, Spencer said investigators were checking surveillance video from locations along the 50 miles of SR 160 between Pahrump and Las Vegas. “We have a tremendous amount of resources working this case right now.”
LVMPD is manning two tip lines for information:
702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.