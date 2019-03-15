NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - The parents of Zaela Walker, a missing 3-year-old North Las Vegas girl, were both charged in her murder Friday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Zaela's mother Lakeia Walker, 27 was booked in jail Friday, CCDC said. Zaela's father Ricky Beasley, also 27, had a murder charge added and was re-booked, as he was already in custody for kidnapping a child and for stealing a car. Authorities did not say whether the murder charges were connected to Zaela.
Through the department's investigation, North Las Vegas Police said Beasley is alleged to have met with Lakeia on Aug. 22, when they are suspected of abandoning their iPhones, identification and bank cards. They allegedly drove just off Kyle Canyon Road, then to southern California, without contacting family or friends. In the next several weeks, Beasley and Lakeia were believed to have traveled up and down California, and through Illinois, West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, Texas and Tijuana, Mexico.
The toddler was never seen with them.
On Sept. 23, the two were stopped by border patrol when they re-entered the United States. They, along with Zaela were reported missing. The San Diego Police Department responded and Lakeia and Beasley told officers they weren't missing and Zaela was staying with Ricky's family. NLVPD said they then left California for Houston, Texas where they searched for jobs and housing.
Through coordination with officers from the Texas Department of Safety and the FBI, Beasley and Lakeia were detained and questioned on Nov. 16. Lakeia said Zaela was staying with Beasley's family, yet they denied ever seeing Zaela for several months.
Someone contacted police on Dec. 1, notifying them that Beasley and Lakeia were inside the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas. Beasley fled but was caught. He was arrested for stealing his mother's car, and later for child abuse and kidnapping.
Police interviewed Lakeia several times and she had failed a polygraph test. NLVPD said she also "provided information that lead detectives to believe that Zaela was not alive."
Lakeia told police she and Ricky were working on their relationship, and therefore, they did not want to complicate things by bringing Zaela back into their lives. "Lakeia also made no attempt to see or speak with Zaela on her third birthday, did not send a card or present, did not call or FaceTime, nor send any texts messages or photos to Zaela on her birthday," police said.
"An analysis of Walker and Beasley’s communications during their time away from Las Vegas showed that they never reached out to anyone about Zaela’s status or condition," North Las Vegas Police said Friday.
"Lakeia also volunteered that the trunk of a vehicle reeked like rotten meat, and that she and Ricky cleaned the trunk by vacuuming and using lemon scented ammonia to rid the trunk of the stench. Detectives believe that Lakeia’s description of the smell corresponds with that of a decaying body."
Detectives believe that Zaela suffered an unknown traumatic/health related injury, which resulted in her death, NLVPD said. Her body was not found.
Police said Zaela was last seen with her father and mother in late August. He was arrested in the beginning of December. Police said since then, he had been difficult and not forthcoming with information.
“All we can hope is that ... (Beasley) having been a part of Zaela’s life he feels like this is something important. If he knows something, he should do the right thing and say something.”
On the other side of Zaela's family, her grandmother said in January that she believed Zaela is still out there alive, just in the wrong hands.
