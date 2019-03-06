LAS VEGAS -- A North Las Vegas boy was dropped off at Eldorado High School after he was reported missing Tuesday.
Clark County School District police said six-month old Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at the school at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said Drewry is "in good health" and that they appreciated the outpouring of support. "The investigation continues in this case," police said.
The boy was subsequently taken to Sunrise Hospital to have a medical evaluation.
"What I've heard so far was that he was found at Eldorado High School, in good health, thank God," Atreyu's father Apache Drewry said. "I've tried contacting Sunrise Hospital but they haven't given out any information or anything whether he's there or not. So I'm going to go down there personally and see if my son's there."
Atreyu had last been seen on Tuesday around 3 p.m. on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue with a friend of the mother.
Atreyu's mother, Sharissa Robinson, had a friend Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese, babysit the child at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Sims was the last person seen with Drewry.
"This was the first time (Sims babysat) out of the house," Apache said. "We were skeptical to even do that, but she was with another good mutual friend of the family's that I do trust, that I do know."
North Las Vegas police say an amber alert was not issued for the child because it was not considered an abduction.
