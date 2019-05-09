LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mohave County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a missing person who could be headed toward Las Vegas.
Sarah Belle League, 39, of Littlefield, Arizona, was reported missing April 18, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The person who reported her missing believes she may have gotten a ride with a man named John Kiwi in a white Saturn with Idaho license plate (partial plate number 2TAM), the release said. The reporting party believes the two were headed to the Love’s Travel Stop on Interstate 15 outside Las Vegas where they ran out of gas.
Sarah has not been seen or heard from since. League is described as 5’ 3”, approximately 120 lbs.
League has blue eyes and was last seen with long, platinum blonde hair, the release said. Deputies were also looking for Kiwi to follow up on information he could provide.
Anyone with information on the League's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-017297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.