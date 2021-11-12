LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that a missing teen may be in Colorado.
According to a Facebook post from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, LVMPD is asking for the public's help in locating Alize Rose Hannigan. Hannigan was last seen in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, according to the sheriff's office, and is believed to have ties to the Naturita, CO area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to call (702) 828-3111, (702) 828-2907 or email missing persons@lvmpd.com.
