LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two missing girls were found safe Tuesday.
Ja'Miya Marry, 13, and her sister Kaydence Jackson, 5, were previously last seen on Monday about 1 p.m. near Mountain Vista and Flamingo roads.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the girls were found at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the same apartment complex where they live. They were both safe and no foul play was associated with the case.
Both may have suffered "severe emotional distress," according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
An Emergency Alert was issued to phones valley-wide about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
