LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man who walked away from his home about 3 a.m. Monday morning was found safe at North Vista Hospital this afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
Michael Burns, 61, was reporting missing Monday in the area of Walnut and Gowan Roads wearing a grey shirt reading "Vontoble," black sweat pants and brown sandals.
Burns is described as 5-foot-five-inch African-American man weighing about 150 pounds.
Red Rock Search and Rescue assisted in the search.
North Vista Hospital is located in North Las Vegas about three miles away from Burns' residence.
