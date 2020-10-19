LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have confirmed an ongoing investigation of a missing Las Vegas couple Tiffany Booth and Edwardo Clemente who were first reported missing on Oct. 5.
According to the Ely Times, Booth's car was found abandoned with the license plates missing on Oct. 8 three days after Booth's mother, Judy, filed the missing person report. Judy Booth had not heard from her daughter since Oct. 2, when she said she was taking a trip to Boulder City. She says she filed a missing person report with Las Vegas Police on Oct. 5.
Anyone with information that might lead to finding the missing couple is urged to contact the LVMPD Missing Person department at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
