SPRINGDALE, UTAH (FOX5) -- Zion National Park officials identified a body of a hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday.
The body was identified as Pradeep Beryl Solomon, 35, of Salt Lake City, park officials said. Solomon had allegedly told friends he would be visiting Zion and was planning to hike the Angel's Landing Trail.
According to park officials, his roommate reported him as missing on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. after Solomon "failed to return home." Park rangers began looking for Solomon and found his car in the visitor center parking lot.
On Thursday morning, Zion's Search and Rescue began searching the park, focusing on the area around the base of Angel's Landing, officials said. Solomon's body was found below the north side of the hiking route.
Solomon's injuries were consistent with a high elevation fall, likely from the Angel's Landing trail, according to preliminary details, park officials said.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the Solomon family and friends," Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park, said. "We are all deeply saddened by this outcome."
The Washington County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and will release more information once the investigation is complete.
