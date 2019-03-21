HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman, who suffers from early onset dementia.
Arrianna Round, 71, was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Water Street and Pacific Avenue, police said. Round is about 5'4" and has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Henderson police, Round may be driving a dark blue 2018 Nissan Rogue with Nevada license plates "153E54." Round may also be with her pet chihuahua. Her family told police she mentioned of traveling to California, but her whereabouts are currently unknown.
Because of her condition, Round's family told police she might become confused or disoriented.
Anyone who has any information was urged to contact 311 or HPD at 702-267-4913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.