HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department found a woman who went missing on Thursday.
Police said Arrianna Round, 71, was found in Barstow, California on Saturday and has been reunited with her family.
Barstow is approximately 150 miles from Henderson.
Police reported that Round suffered from early onset dementia.
Round's family told police she mentioned of traveling to California.
Because of her condition, Round's family told police she might become confused or disoriented.
