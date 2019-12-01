UPDATE: As of 5:39 p.m. Norrita Karels has been found, according to Las Vegas police.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police need assistance locating a missing endangered person last seen on Nov. 30.
Norrita Karels, 80, was last seen in the area of Windmill and Las Vegas Blvd about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Person Detail.
Karels is described as wearing a blue jacket and brown pants and may need medical treatment, police said in a release.
Red Rock Search and Rescue is assisting with the search.
All hospitals are asked to notify police if Karels appears in their registries.
Anyone with information regarding Norrita Karel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
