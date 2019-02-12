NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - A man who had been missing since Feb. 9 was found Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.
Police had asked for the public's help Tuesday in finding Geoffrey Carr, 32.
His family said he has bipolar disorder and acute paranoid schizophrenia which he takes medication for regularly. He did not take any of his medication with him when he walked out of his home, North Las Vegas police said.
All hospitals were asked to check for Carr, or anyone matching his description.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.