LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas children who were reported missing Friday morning were found, according to Las Vegas police.
Ja-Leyah Keele, 9, and Jordan Hardison, 13, were safely located Friday afternoon, police said.
Initially, both children were last seen in the area of Pecos and Flamingo Roads on May 30 at about 7:30 p.m.
Keele was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt, blue pajama pants and flip flops and carrying a pink backpack. Keele also has braided hair.
Hardison was last seen wearing a black shirt, black athletic pants and a black Nike backpack.
