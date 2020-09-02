NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said a woman who went missing Tuesday was found dead.
Janice Gray, 67, was last seen near her home in the 4400 block of Summer Glenn, near Lone Mountain and Valley, around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
NLVPD said Wednesday that Gray was found dead. It wasn't immediately clear when or where police found Gray.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said Gray's death appeared to be natural, though the Clark County Coroner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.
Police said Gray suffered from dementia. NLVPD thanked everyone who assisted in the search for Gray.
