NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police announced Friday morning 12-year-old Teanah Bullard had been safely located and is safe.
Police initially stated Bullard hadn't been seen since Aug. 29. Her family reported that she had been spotted twice since her disappearance and "her actions have led them to believe she is in danger."
Bullard was found late Thursday night and is in good health, police said.
North Las Vegas police thanked everyone who helped in locating Bullard and reuniting her with her family.
