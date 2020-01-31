GOLDEN VALLEY (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a missing 9-year-old boy was found dead on Thursday in Golden Valley, northwest of Kingman.
According to the sheriff's office, the boy, identified as Alexander Lee, was last seen around 12 p.m. Thursday riding a green quad.
Search and rescue crews located the boy in a wash near Estrella Road and Chino Drive about 9:15 p.m. The quad was located nearby and it appeared to detectives that a traffic accident had occurred, causing the child to be ejected from the quad, according to a news release.
CPR and life-saving measures were administered by medical personnel. However, the boy was declared deceased on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.