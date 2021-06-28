LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegan Kataluna Enriquez will become the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss USA after she was crowned Miss Nevada on Sunday.
According to CNN, 27-year-old Enriquez beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the upcoming Miss USA pageant, which will be held on Nov. 29.
If she wins, according to CNN, she will be the second trans woman to join the Miss Universe pageant after Spain's Angela Ponce in 2018.
In March, Enriquez became the first transgender titleholder crowned Miss Silver State USA, the biggest preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.
(1) comment
Stop promoting this degeneracy you sickos. Stop destroying childrens minds and bodies for your radical non binary sociopathic agenda to eliminate women from society...this is discriminatory to actual women. The Globalist agenda to destroy society is demonic. This is nothing more than propaganda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.