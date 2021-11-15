LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Miracle on Spring Mountain, the Christmas and holiday-themed pop-up bar is once again taking over The Sand Dollar Lounge.
Decorations go up on Monday, Nov. 22 and they will stay up through New Year's Eve. Miracle on Spring Mountain will be open from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m., seven days a week. The pop-up bar will be closed on Thanksgiving day.
In addition to the festive décor, nightly entertainment and holiday cocktails there will also be themed, dress up nights.
On Nov. 28, there is a vodka and latke party, Nov. 29 is candy cane night, Dec. 4 is an ugly sweater party, Dec. 13 is Grinch night and Dec. 20 is naughty or nice night.
For more information visit thesanddollarlv.com.
