LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Miracle Mile Shops is ramping up for a big holiday shopping season by hosting a job fair to fill various full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
The job fair is happening at the Miracle Mile Shops next to Blondies Sports Bar and Grill on Wednesday, November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Merchants hiring for the holiday season include:
- Billabong, Cereal Killerz, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Champs/Footaction/Foot Locker, Club Tattoo, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Desigual, drink'd, Earl of Sandwich, EDGE, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Green Planet, H&M, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Karma and Luck, LOFT, Lucky Brand Jeans, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Magnet Max, Magnets Inc., Marshall Rousso, One Monarchy, Pampas Las Vegas, Panda Express, Pandora, Piercing Pagoda, Quicksilver, Sephora, Steve Madden, Victoria's Secret
No pre-registration is required for attendees.
