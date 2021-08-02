LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you want to park at Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip, you will need to pay for parking now.
The shops, which are located in Planet Hollywood, started charging for self-parking on Monday. Parking for one hour or more starts at $12.
Miracle Mile Shops provided the following statement on Monday,
Convenience and ease of access to the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage has remained our top priority, and we have continued to monitor how the current uptick of visitors and the return of paid parking to surrounding properties has impacted our parking garage capacity. In an effort to ensure parking is easily accessible and reserved for resort guests, we have made the decision to move to paid parking, effective today, Monday, August 2.
