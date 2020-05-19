LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Baby Christopher is the smallest surviving baby ever born at University Medical Center in Las Vegas at 13.8 oz.
Mother Aricka Hansen, a March of Dimes ambassador, now calls him "Christopher the Courageous." On Tuesday, Hansen was able to take Christopher home.
Sent off by Dr. Francis Banfro, director of UMC's NICU, Christopher was taken home by ambulance due to continued breathing issues. Despite that, Hansen and doctors call him a survivor and a miracle baby.
"We don't know why Christopher came early," Hansen said, "And that's what [March of Dimes does], they research so mom can have a healthy pregnancy and healthy babies."
Dr. Banfro said babies Christopher's size typically have bleeding in their brain, but Christopher had none at all.
He spent 264 days in the NICU. He's now 12.5 lbs. and Hansen said hopefully they can remove the tracheostomy in about six months.
