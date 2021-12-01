2019 Mint 400 vehicle parade on Las Vegas Strip

2019 Mint 400 vehicle parade on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Courtesy The Mint 400)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Trucks participating in the iconic Mint 400 will take over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday afternoon for a parade.

The annual vehicle parade marks the return of the Mint 400, also known as "The Great American Off-Road Race" in Las Vegas this week.

The Mint 400 race is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in the country.

The parade, which begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, will showcase vehicles that will participate in Saturday's off-road race.

The parade will travel down Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay and end at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

For a full schedule of events, visit: themint400.com/schedule-of-events/

