LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mint 400, also known as "The Great American Off-Road Race" is coming back to Las Vegas this week. The race is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in the country.
The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street and two days of off-road racing. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts are expected to watch 500 race teams.
Temporary closures will also be in effect on Dec. 3 and 4 to minimize the risk of potential collisions with spectators and racers. The closure area includes the Jean/Roach Dry Lakes Special Recreation Management Area and is bordered by Hidden Valley to the north, the McCullough Mountains to the east, the California State line to the south and Nevada State Route 604 to the west. Signs and maps directing the public to designated spectator areas will be provided.
The Mint 400 started in 1968 by Norm Johnson. Johnson served as race director between 1969-1974 and he was also a participant from 1969-1982. The Mint 400 race ended in 1988 after the sale of the Mint, but the race would continue in 2008 when the Great American Off-Road Race was revived.
(1) comment
Sweet!
