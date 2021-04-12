LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Minnesota Twins have announced that it will postpone todays game versus the Boston Red Sox after the police shooting of Daunte Wright at the Brooklyn Center on Sunday.
"The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright," the team said in a Twitter post on Monday.
The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021
The decision was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and state officials, the team said.
Information about the rescheduled game will be released "in the near future," it added.
