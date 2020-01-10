LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A neighborhood market near the Alpine Motel Apartments has seen a steep dive in sales since the deadly fire last month.
“Now it looks like honestly a ghost town,” said United Mini Mart cashier Lynda Iron Moccasin.
She said the majority of the convenient store’s customers were tenants of the Alpine apartments. Many of the tenants have been displaced because of the fire.
“Business has been extremely slow. It used to pick up a lot, we used to get the same customers 4 or 5 times a day,” said Moccasin.
Moccasin is not the only one who has noticed a change. Current customers are also starting to take note of the empty store.
It’s probably zero to a couple of people every time I come in now. There’s less traffic here now. A lot less traffic here now since the fire,” said customer Brandon Williams.
Moccasin says the shelves are overstocked with goods. A far departure from the constant reordering of stock before the fire.
The lack of regular customers from the Alpine apartments is affecting the businesses bank deposits.
“I would drop like six or seven times. Now, if I do drop it’s like two or three times,” said Moccasin.
She said money is not the only thing that is lacking. Morale at the mini mart has taken a dip.
“It really hits you when they’re not here. Seeing them all separate and knowing that they’re not all together, they were a close knit community. They were tight, kind of like family and now, they’re not even there, they’re not even together. It’s kind of heart breaking,” said Moccasin.
The Alpine apartments caught fire in late December. Authorities say it appears as though the fire started accidentally from a tenant using a stove for heat.
Several tenants have complained that there was no heat in the apartment and the landlord refused to address the issue.
In recent weeks, a history of code violations at the building have come to light.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the City of Las Vegas have not yet announced if criminal charges would be brought to the building's owners.
A family member of one of the six people killed has brought a wrongful death lawsuit to the building's owners.
