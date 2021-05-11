LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's no secret tourism dropped dramatically in downtown Las Vegas since the pandemic spread to the US last year, putting the future of some neighborhoods and businesses in question.
But new investments, record condo sales and slated reopenings are shining light on the possibility of a post-COVID-19 revival in downtown Las Vegas.
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center announced Tuesday that later this month, Deadmau5 is set to headline the largest music event in Las Vegas since the pandemic started. But it's not just events moving back into downtown again, it's people and construction projects, too.
A $30 million multi-use project on Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue will add restaurants and a coworking office space to downtown Las Vegas.
The developer, J Dapper of Dapper Companies, said that it is set to open anywhere from 10 to 12 months from now.
"I see a real opportunity to be a part of this kind of resurrection of downtown," said Dapper. "What's even better about downtown is that there this incredible ecosystem, and kind of a community where everybody's pulling for you. And that's different than a lot of other places."
But it's not just major investments like these moving in. It seems more people want to live in downtown, or own a piece of it. Like many companies, high-rise condominium community Juhl saw a dip in sales during the worst of the pandemic. But the last couple months are another story, their sales are on fire.
"Since March 1, we've sold 21 condos at Juhl, and we have about five more deals that we're working on right now. And so it's actually been unbelievable and unprecedented in sales," said Uri Vaknin, Partner, KRE Capital LLC, part owner of the Juhl.
Vaknin said they'd typically sell about nine condos in that time.
"It's more than double of what we've sold historically," said Vaknin.
He said he knew the Las Vegas Strip would come back alive after the pandemic, but to him, the big question was whether downtown would come back alive. Now, however, he said his outlook is bright.
"In many ways, I think it's come back better," said Vaknin.
The president of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce agrees that downtown is on the come-up.
"The leisure market is increasing very quickly. So that's leading the pack," said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. "We will be seeing more of those conventions and things like that, so that's really going to give us a lot more momentum for the visitors to the destination."
