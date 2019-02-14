LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly $5 million in Medicaid cuts are hurting the valley’s foster care system.
Less services means less help for some of our most at-risk youth.
SAFY of Nevada is a non-profit that helps foster children who have severe mental and physical disabilities. Their case managers visit foster families weekly and are on call 24/7 to help.
But with these cuts, the non-profit said it can’t afford to keep up with that level of care.
“Knowing that time equates to healing, knowing that we don’t have that time, I know that children are suffering as a result,” SAFY of Nevada Executive Director Valerie Hicks said.
There are about 3,000 foster kids in Clark County. About 350 of them need extra care, therapy and behavioral help.
“They require added training, more visits,” Hicks said. “So yes, it is extremely challenging to meet all of those needs in this ever-decreasing funding pool.”
That funding pool is shrinking even more. In the past year, Medicaid cut nearly $5 million for basic training for valley foster care programs like SAFY.
“That was traumatic for us because that threw our industry into turmoil,” Hicks said. “We did not know if we were going to have the funds to pay for the children in our homes.”
Hicks said the state also changed how money is approved. She has to re-apply for funding every three months, based on the foster children’s needs.
“Our Medicaid system is saying 90 days and we have to cut funding because we expect them to be better in 90 days,” she said. “That’s not rational, that’s not reasonable.”
Since cuts were announced, Hicks added, they’ve lost several key people: therapists, behavioral health specialists and case managers they can’t afford to replace. And Hicks said that affects the foster children the most.
“You become attached to these people because they are your life line and then all of a sudden that worker is gone,” Hicks said. “Why is that worker gone? Because they too need a living wage to take care of their family.”
Alex Bernal has fostered more than 40 kids over 11 years. Right now he is taking care of four teenage boys. And he relies on SAFY to help.
“To me, when you can have that additional support, that to me, takes so much stress off you,” Bernal said. “It’s like a ‘emergency break’ glass. You have an extra parent there to help you.”
“But all of those things become a challenge when you have a high case load and you don’t have the number of staff to meet those children’s needs,” Hicks said.
Hicks said they may soon run out of necessary resources if Medicaid funding doesn’t increase.
“The effect is what we see in the community what we call ‘bad kids,’’’ Hicks said. “We see children who are responding to their trauma through anger in the schools, fights at the Boys & Girls Club, through failure. Then our community pays another price for these children because they’re not able to be the productive citizens we need them to be.”
Hicks said Clark County is working with the state to find a solution this legislative session. Medicaid cuts have also affected other health services in the valley, including autism programs and the NICU at Sunrise Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.