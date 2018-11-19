HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Black Friday is expected to once again draw large crowds across America.
The National Retailers Federation said more than 164 million consumers will be shopping between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The survey predicted 21 percent (34 million) plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day while Black Friday will remain in the top spot, with 71 percent of consumers shopping on the actual holiday.
"I’ve got my list already, I know where I want to go, got people," Black Friday shopper Judy Gondek said. "[We’ve got] people we’re going to station and it from there."
While big deals will be offered by major retailers throughout the weekend, small businesses have asked for support. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is "Small Business Saturday."
In Henderson, 100 small business owners plan to take part in an event for Small Business Saturday on Water Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.