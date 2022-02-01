LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Milkcow Premium Desserts is looking for workers before it opens in Tivoli Village this spring.
The ice cream shop will be the South Korean chain's first location in Nevada.
It is expected to open in April near the intersection of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.
The shop is seeking customer service staff and managers. Anyone who is interested should send a resume to support@milkcownv.com.
