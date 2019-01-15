LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an east valley middle school student was robbed before school on Tuesday.
The victim is a student at Mike O'Callaghan Middle School, police said. According to a report, the student was walking on the 6700 block of Cherry Grove Avenue, near East Owens Street and North Hollywood Boulevard about 6 a.m.
A male suspect approached the student in a vehicle and robbed the student at gunpoint, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Officer Larry Hadfield. It wasn't immediately clear what happened during the exchange.
No injuries were reported.
The school sent a letter home noting that three students were robbed, but Metro police said they received a report for one.
No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.
